Video: Scenes after Liverpool beat Burnley

These were the scenes after the final whistle after Liverpool’s win over Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is not known for being fussy over his hugs, but there was a special one for Sadio Mane after the Senegal international’s injury time goal killed any comeback from the Clarets and secured a 4-2 victory.

The late strike was Mane’s second goal of the game, with Roberto Firmino scoring the other two.

You can see Klopp hugging Mane and the rest of the action at full-time in the video below.