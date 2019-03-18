Video: Scenes after Liverpool beat Fulham

These were the scenes on the pitch at Craven Cottage after Liverpool beat Fulham in yesterday’s Premier League game.

James Milner’s late penalty gave the Reds a 1-2 win over the Cottagers. The vice-captain earned an extra big hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after keeping his cool to convert a decisive spot-kick.

Klopp also punched the air enthusiastically in front of the travelling Liverpool supporters.

You can see all the post-match activity in the video below.

