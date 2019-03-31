Video: Scenes after Man Utd beat Watford

These were the scenes after the final whistle in yesterday’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Watford.

In his first match in charge since being given the manager’s job on a permanent basis, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked about as impressed at full-time as his post-match comments revealed he was.

The Norwegian, who would later accuse his team of playing like they were on holiday, was solemn in victory.

You can see Solskjaer’s post-match reaction and the rest of the activity on the pitch after the final whistle in the video below.