Video: Spurs hero Harry Kane speaks after win over Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has recorded a short video message to the club’s supporters after they booked their place in the Champions League quarter finals.

Kane scored the only goal of the game as Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund 0-1 at Signal Iduna Park this evening. That gave them a 0-4 aggregate victory and a place in the last-eight.

You can hear Kane’s post-match thoughts on what he branded a “big night in the Champions League” in the video below.