Video: Spurs training at Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur trained at Signal Iduna Park this evening as they get ready for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff put their players through their paces for their final training session ahead of the game.

The Spurs stars got their chance to familiarise themselves with the playing surface and the surroundings as they prepare to defend their 3-0 lead from the first leg.

You can see footage of Tottenham’s training session in the videos below.