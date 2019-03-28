Video: Topless Marcus Rashford training in the sunshine

Marcus Rashford appears to have shaken off the ankle injury that forced him out of England’s opening two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Manchester United star ditched his shirt to train in the sunshine today, seemingly in his backyard.

Rashford did not seem to have any ill effects as he tested his ankle with a range of jumps and stretches.

United fans will hope that means he is available for Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Watford.