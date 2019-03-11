Video: Tottenham training in Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the first day of their warm weather training camp in Barcelona.
Finding themselves without a fixture until they face Liverpool after the international, Mauricio Pochettino and his squad have taken themselves off to Spain for a mid-season break.
The Barca trip is something of a tradition for Spurs under Pochettino. Once again, they are training at the Olympic Stadium.
You can see the Spurs players training on day one of the training camp in the video and photos below.
🇪🇸 Barcelona training camp 💪
🗓️ Day one: ✔️#COYS pic.twitter.com/Kl7TP0Q3FE
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2019
📍 🇪🇸 The team have arrived at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona for a mid-season training camp this week. #COYS pic.twitter.com/dH07Rsjf3G
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2019
🇪🇸 💪 The hard work begins in Barcelona. #COYS pic.twitter.com/mH7XKjCZSr
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2019
Ready for a new week 👊🏿⚽️ #MondayMotivation #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/n6OR6FzCj8
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) March 11, 2019
📍Barcelona 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/3qf0rSG3FD
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 11, 2019
— Eric Dier (@ericdier) March 11, 2019