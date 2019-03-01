Video: Unai Emery says Arsenal are ready for Harry Kane

Arsenal coach Unai Emery says his side are ready for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in tomorrow’s north London derby.

Kane has an excellent record of finding the net in derby games, but Emery is confident they are equipped to deal with the England star this time round.

Emery also spoke highly of Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino, who he said he respects a lot personally and professionally.

You can watch Emery’s pre-derby press conference in full in the video below.