Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum react to scoring vs Belarus
Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum were both on the scoresheet for the Netherlands in their win over Belarus last night.
The Dutch recorded a 4-0 victory in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam.
After the final whistle, both players took to social media to give their reaction to their goals and a successful start to their qualification campaign.
Van Dijk praised the team performance and said it was nice to get on the scoresheet, while Wijnaldum spoke of his pride.
What a way to start the qualifiers! 4 goals, clean sheet and very happy to contribute with a goal! So proud of our team!! #NEDWRU pic.twitter.com/HteMrVhWIH
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 21, 2019