Wolves vs Man Utd: Early Team News

Here is the early team news ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup quarter-final tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.

Wolves team news

Centre-back Ryan Bennett’s Premier League ban doesn’t apply to FA Cup games, so he is available despite currently service a two-match ban.

Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad and no injuries to worry about going into this game.

Man Utd team news

In-from striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt with a foot problem. He will be assessed ahead of kick-off to determine whether he can play.

Defender Phil Jones is back from either illness (according to caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) or injury (according to the club) and is available.

Right-back Ashley Young is suspended and will not feature.

Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard (both hamstring) have returned to training. It remains to be seen whether they will be risked at Molineux.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood is struggling with illness, but could feature if his condition improves.

Solskjaer has indicated that Sergio Romero will start in goal.

Alexis Sanchez (knee), Juan Mata (hamstring) and Antonio Valencia (calf) are still out.