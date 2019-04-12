Ander Herrera injury might be due to transfer speculation, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Ander Herrera’s current injury might be caused to uncertainty over his future.

The Spanish midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Solskjaer ruled Herrera out of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with West Ham United and the Champions League game against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

He told reporters: “Maybe the future might have been worrying him and maybe that is part of the reason why he is injured. Who knows? He doesn’t know why he is injured.

“Hopefully he can be available for Chelsea or City but I’m not sure. He got another muscle injury.”

Solskjaer said he did not know how Herrera’s contract talks are progressing, but said the former Athletic Bilbao man would want to do everything possible to help his team-mates, regardless of whether he had five years or five weeks to run on his contract.

Given that Solskjaer is clearly not taking a dig at Herrera’s character, he appears to be suggesting that tension or stress over his contract situation has made him more susceptible to injury.

United host Manchester City in the derby on Wednesday, April 24, and Chelsea the following Sunday.