Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang surgery

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is missing from the squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening after undergoing surgery on his nose.

The Gunners confirmed that the Gabon international had received a minor procedure on a sinus issue.

Aubameyang is a doubt for this weekend’s game against Leicester City as a result of the operation.

A tweet posted by Arsenal’s official account said the former Borussia Dortmund man would be assessed between now and the weekend to determine whether he will be able to face the Foxes.

Aubameyang started last weekend’s 2-3 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.