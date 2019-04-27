Arsenal fans accuse Spurs of using fake chants to increase noise at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have been accused of playing fake chants over the PA system to pump up the noise levels at their new stadium.

After just a few weeks in the ground, footage has emerged of an empty stadium seemingly in full voice.

A video posted on social media by an Arsenal fan appears to show chants of Come On You Spurs being piped through the speakers, with the suspicion being that that they are doing the same during games in an attempt to improve the atmosphere.