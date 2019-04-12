Arsenal investigate racist abuse Kalidou Koulibaly

Arsenal have launched an investigation into a social media video that appears to show a fan racially abusing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during last night’s Europa League game.

The supporter in question can be heard using the n-word towards the Senegal international as they recorded a video inside the Emirates Stadium.

He says: “Koulibaly is a f***ing n*****.”

The Gunners are now looking into the incident and have vowed to ban the culprit.

An Arsenal statement reads: “We utterly condemn use of this type of racist language.”

It added: “We have launched an investigation to identify the culprit.

“We operate a zero-tolerance approach and anyone behaving like this is not welcome at Arsenal and will be banned from matches.

“We have an extremely diverse community of fans who are all part of the Arsenal family and such incidents are rare at the Emirates Stadium.

“We encourage supporters to report any incidents as they happen to stewards or via our matchday alert service.”

You can see the video containing the offensive language below.

An Arsenal fan calling Koulibaly the N word. Absolutely disgusting. It's clear racism and discrimination as a whole is a problem everywhere. @kickitout pic.twitter.com/orWCHzdy5b — Ahmed (@FtblAhmed) April 11, 2019

Arsenal won last night’s quarter-final first leg 2-0, with Koulibaly scoring an own goal.