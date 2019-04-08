Arsenal man reflects on defeat at Everton

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner insists he and his team-mates can still qualify for next season’s Champions League, despite yesterday’s defeat at Everton.

The Gunners slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, with Phil Jagielka scoring the only goal of the game after 10 minutes.

The result meant Unai Emery’s side missed the opportunity to leapfrog north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and move up to third. Instead, they are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea.

Lichtsteiner – an unused substitute against the Toffees – believes a top-four finish is still on the cards.

He wrote: “1:0 loss in Everton after a very good period. But we can still make it to the top 4! Let’s keep fighting.”