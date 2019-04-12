Arsenal praise Lucas Torreira with spoof heatmap
Arsenal’s official Twitter account lavished praise on midfielder Lucas Torreira after last night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg win over Napoli.
Uruguay international Torreira put in an all-action display to help the Gunners to a 2-0 victory over the Serie A side at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.
The Gunners produced a fake heatmap indicating that Torreira has spent most of the game covering most of the pitch.
They wrote: “Lucas Torreira’s heatmap against Napoli. Haters will say it’s photoshop.”
You can see Arsenal’s fake heatmap below.
Lucas Torreira's heatmap against Napoli 🔥
Haters will say it's photoshop 😉
