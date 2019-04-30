Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac reacts to slump in form

Arsenal hardman Sead Kolasinac has been giving his thoughts on the club’s recent slump in form.

A disastrous week for the Gunners saw Unai Emery’s side suffer three defeats on the bounce against Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

Kolasinac said the poor run had come at the worst possible time of the season, but called on his team-mates to arrest the slide in time for their final two Premier League games of the season and the Europa League semi-final agains Valencia.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “The very worst moment of the season to suffer 3 losses in a row.

“Maximum of points must be the objective for the last 2 #PL matchups.

“No need to say that we have to step up our work for the Valencia games already – but I‘m sure we’ll do!

“Come On You Gunners!”