Ashley Young becomes referee Mike Dean’s 100th Premier League red card

Manchester United captain Ashley Young was the recipient of the 100th Premier League red card shown by referee Mike Dean during last night’s defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dean became the first referee to reach that dubious milestone in Premier League history.

Young was dismissed for two bookable offences for a couple of fouls on Diogo Jota within the space of five second-half minutes at Molineux yesterday evening.

The second bookable offence came when Young caught Jota’s shin with a reckless sliding tackle.

It was the second Premier League red card of Young’s career and the other – playing for Aston Villa against Sunderland in January 2009 – was also shown by Dean.

The first of Dean’s 100 red cards was shown to Newcastle United’s Nolberto Solano. The Peruvian midfielder was dismissed for a deliberate handball after he blocked Hermann Hreidarsson’s header on the goal-line.

Young became the fourth United player to feature in Dean’s century of Premier League red cards.

He had previously dismissed Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Rafael da Silva.