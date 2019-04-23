Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts to season-ending injury

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi’s season has been brought to a premature end after he suffered a ruptured achilles in last night’s 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The England international, aged 18, was forced off in the second half at Stamford Bridge. He will now miss the Blues’ final three Premier League games of the season, the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt and England’s participation in the Nations League finals.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Hudson-Odoi said: “Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!”