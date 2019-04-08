Champions League Quarter-Final Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Champions League quarter-finals usually offer fans of the teams involved the chance to enjoy football breaks to one of European football’s elite destinations. For Manchester City supporters, they instead get a train ride from Manchester to London to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Let’s have a look at how the first leg of this all-English tie is shaping up.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham Hotspur are without midfielder Eric Dier (hip), right-back Serge Aurier (hamstring) and winger Erik Lamela (hamstring) going into this game.

Striker Fernando Llorente missed last week’s win over Crystal Palace in the first game at Spurs’ new stadium due to concussion, but should be available to face City.

Manchester City team news

Star striker Sergio Aguero remains an injury doubt for this match.

The Argentina international has been sidelined with a muscle injury. Pep Guardiola said he could return against Spurs, but might have to wait until next weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored the winner Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, is likely to lead the line if Aguero doesn’t make it.

Right-back Kyle Walker is a major doubt after limping off with a hamstring injury against the Seagulls.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, so Benjamin Mendy is set to continue at left-back.

Midfielder Fabian Delph is carrying a knock.

Spurs form

Tottenham have been having a tough time in recent weeks. Since their last-16 first leg win over Borussia Dortmund, they have lost to Burnley, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool. They have only avoided defeat in the draw against Arsenal, the second leg win over Dortmund and victory over Palace last time out.

Spurs lost 0-1 to City in the equivalent fixture in the Premier League back in October.

City form

City are unbeaten since their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United at the end of January. The Carabao Cup final, which they went on to win in a penalty shootout, is the only match in which they have failed to secure victory.

Spurs vs Man City betting

Despite being the away side, having a second leg at the Etihad Stadium ahead of them and having played last weekend while Spurs were resting, City are the big favourites to win this game. The bookies have hosts Spurs at 16/5 to win the second game in their new stadium. City are 4/5 favourites, while the draw is at 11/4.