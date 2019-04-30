Champions League Semi-Final Preview: Tottenham vs Ajax

It is not very often that you would expect a Champions League semi-final to hold sway over your thoughts on a European Championship that’s still more than a year away. But you can make a case that this game might influence your plans for betting on Euro 2020 in a little over 12 months. Both of these clubs have got themselves back on track and achieved some success, if not yet any silverware, by building around a core of talented native players.

England, resurgent at the 2018 World Cup, had more players from Spurs than any other club in their squad. The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier gave become key performers for club and country. They have taken the north Londoners close to trophies without clearing the final hurdle.

Ajax and the Netherlands have both been in the doldrums in recent years, with the Oranje failing to qualify for last summer’s World Cup. But the emergence of talented youngsters like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek has put Ajax within touching distance of a first Eredivise title since 2013/14 and a place in the Champions League final. It will also give the national team hope of brighter days ahead.

Tottenham team news

For all that talk of building around homegrown talent, Spurs are without talisman Harry Kane (ankle) and midfielder Harry Winks (groin) due to injury.

South Korean forward Heung-min Son is suspended.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko (groin) is back in training, while defender Jan Vertonghen is available after being rested for last weekend’s defeat to West Ham United and expected to start against his former club.

Fellow ex-Ajax players Toby Alderweireld, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez are all set to feature.

Ajax team news

Ajax have an injury doubt over left-back Nicolas Tagliafico going into this game.

The Argentine star is struggling after being forced off against Vitesse Arnhem last time out.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is back in training after missing two games and could switch flanks to replace Tagliafico if his team-mate is ruled out.

Erik ten Hag’s side should be well rested after the Dutch league postponed a round of fixtures to give Ajax a free weekend ahead of this game.

Spurs form

The defeat that felt like a victory against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester City was the start of a recent record of three defeats in four games for Spurs.

Their most recent loss was the 0-1 reverse at home to West Ham last weekend.

Ajax form

Since February 17, Ajax have played 15 games, of which they have won 13, drawn one and lost one. They have won five in a row in the Eredivisie.

They won away at Juventus in their quarter-final, having drawn the first leg at home.

Spurs vs Ajax betting

The bookies think that home advantage will tell for Spurs in this first leg. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are 13/10 to win the game, while Ajax are 11/5. The draw is 9/4.