Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater charged with drink driving

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving.

The England international, aged 29, was arrested early this morning after his Range Rover was involved in a collision with a Skoda on a country road in Cheshire.

He is due in court next month to face the charge.

Drinkwater, who is out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri, was not involved in his side’s Premier League game against West Ham United last night. He instead attended a charity event at a Victor’s bar in Hale. Attendees were asked to dress “like chavs” for the party.

The former Leicester City man was reportedly with a female who he had met at the event when the collision happened. Drinkwater and his passenger, and a female driver of the Skoda, were all treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

“Danny Drinkwater was arrested shortly after 12.30am on Monday, April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.

“He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 13.”

Drinkwater started his career at Manchester United, but was sold to the Foxes in 2012 before making a first-team appearance.

He was a key part of Leicester’s title-winning side.