Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Easter Sunday clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Crystal Palace

📋 Here's our team news for today's game against @CPFC#ARSCRY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 21, 2019

Unai Emery makes seven changes to the side that booked a place in the Europa League semi-finals with victory over Napoli in midweek.

Bernd Leno, Carl Jenkinson, Shkodran Mustafi, Dinos Mavropanos, Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Mesut Ozil all come in to the team.

They replace Petr Cech, Sokratis, Nacho Monreal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey.

Starting XI: Leno, Koscielny, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Mavropanos, Guendouzi, Elneny, Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette

Crystal Palace team to play Arsenal

Crystal Palace makes three changes to the side beaten by Manchester City last time out.

Into Roy Hodgson’s lineup come Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer.

Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp drop out.

Starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, Kouyate, McArthur, Milivojevic, Meyer, Zaha, Benteke