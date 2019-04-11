Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Napoli lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Arsenal vs Napoli clash in the Europa League quarter finals.

Arsenal team to play Napoli

Laurent Koscielny has shaken off his foot injury and starts against Napoli this evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts after completing a course of antibiotics for a recent illness.

There are five changes to the side beaten at Everton last weekend. Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Torreira, Koscielny and Aubameyang all come in.

They replace Bernd Leno, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Granit Xhaka is not fit enough to be involved.

Starting XI: Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Özil; Lacazette, Aubameyang

Napoli team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens