Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Napoli lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Arsenal vs Napoli clash in the Europa League quarter finals.
Arsenal team to play Napoli
📋 Here is our team news for tonight's match…
🔘 @6_LKOSCIELNY returns from injury
🔘 @Aubameyang7 and @LacazetteAlex both start
🔘 @MesutOzil1088 also in starting XI
🔘 @AaronRamsey partners @LTorreira34 in midfield
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 11, 2019
Laurent Koscielny has shaken off his foot injury and starts against Napoli this evening.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts after completing a course of antibiotics for a recent illness.
There are five changes to the side beaten at Everton last weekend. Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Torreira, Koscielny and Aubameyang all come in.
They replace Bernd Leno, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Granit Xhaka is not fit enough to be involved.
Starting XI: Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Özil; Lacazette, Aubameyang
Napoli team to play Arsenal
📌 XI
— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) April 11, 2019
Starting XI: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens