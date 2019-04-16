Confirmed Team News: Barcelona vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg Barcelona and Manchester United at Camp Nou.

Barcelona team to play Man Utd

Barcelona rested all of their key players for last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Huesca, so only goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen keeps his place.

There is just one change to the side that started the first leg at Old Trafford. Sergi Roberto replaces Nelson Samedo at right-back.

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Man Utd team to play Barcelona

Time for the news you've all been waiting for! Here's your #MUFC side for tonight's #UCL tie… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that beat West Ham United last weekend.

Into the starting lineup come Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

They replace Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rojo, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Phil Jones looks set to operate at right-back, with Ashley Young covering for the suspended Luke Shaw at left-back.

Alexis Sanchez is among the substitutes against his former club.

Starting XI: De Gea, Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford