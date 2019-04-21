Confirmed Team News: Cardiff vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Easter Sunday clash between Cardiff and Liverpool in the Premier League.
Cardiff team to play Liverpool
#CARLIV | #CardiffCity team news!
Cardiff City are unchanged from the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.
Starting XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Mendez-Laing, Camarasa, Niasse, Hoilett
Liverpool team to play Cardiff
🔴 #CARLIV TEAM NEWS 🔴
Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool side that thrashed Porto in midweek to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals.
Into the starting XI come captain Jordan Henderson, fellow midfielder Naby Keita and forward Roberto Firmino.
They replace Fabinho, James Milner and Divock Origi.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino