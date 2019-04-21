Confirmed Team News: Cardiff vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Easter Sunday clash between Cardiff and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Cardiff team to play Liverpool

Cardiff City are unchanged from the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Starting XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Manga, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Mendez-Laing, Camarasa, Niasse, Hoilett

Liverpool team to play Cardiff

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool side that thrashed Porto in midweek to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool side that thrashed Porto in midweek to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Into the starting XI come captain Jordan Henderson, fellow midfielder Naby Keita and forward Roberto Firmino.

They replace Fabinho, James Milner and Divock Origi.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino