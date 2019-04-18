Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Slavia Prague lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Europa League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Slavia Prague

Chelsea team to play Slavia Prague

Chelsea make five changes to the side beaten at Liverpool last weekend.

Into Maurizio Sarri’s starting lineup come Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud.

They replace Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpi, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Slavia Prague team to play Chelsea

Slavia make three changes to the side narrowly defeated in the first leg.

Ondřej Kúdela, Tomas Soucek and Jaromir Zmrhal comes into the side.

They replace Vladimír Coufal, Peter Olayinka and former Chelsea man Miroslav Stoch.

Starting XI: Kolar; Kudela, Ngadeu, Deli, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Sevcik, Traore, Zmrhal; Masopust