Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs West Ham

Here is the confirmed team news against of this evening’s Chelsea vs West Ham game at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play West Ham

We make two changes from Wednesday's win: Rudiger and Higuain in for Christensen and Giroud. What do you think of the team?#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/CeO3pglGj7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 8, 2019

Chelsea make two changes to the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Into Maurizio Sarri’s starting lineup come defender Antonio Rudiger and striker Gonzalo Higuain.

They replace Andreas Christensen and Olivier Giroud.

There are back-to-back starts for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard

West Ham team to play Chelsea

Felipe Anderson is back and Chicha and Arnie both start! pic.twitter.com/vnnmSU8FZa — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 8, 2019

Felipe Anderson returns from injury to start for West Ham.

His inclusion is one of five changes made by Manuel Pellegrini.

Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena and Javier Hernandez also return.

They replace Pablo Zabaleta, Issa Diop, Robert Snodgrass, Pedro Obiang and Lucas Perez.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Anderson, Arnautovic, Chicharito