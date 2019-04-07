Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Everton vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Everton team to play Arsenal

⚠ TEAM NEWS IS IN ⚠ And Marco has gone with the same starting XI that picked up three points last weekend! COYB! 💪 #EFCMatchday pic.twitter.com/3NjBJd1JnI — Everton (@Everton) April 7, 2019

Everton are unchanged from the side that beat West Ham United at the London Stadium last time out.

Kurt Zouma and Bernard scored the goals in a 0-2 win over the Hammers.

Yerry Mina is the Toffees’ only absentee through injury.

Starting XI: Pickford, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Coleman, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Gueye, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Arsenal team to play Everton

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 ◼️ Elneny, Mkhitaryan come in

◼️ Iwobi, Ramsey move to bench

◼️ Xhaka, Koscielny out with injury — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 7, 2019

Arsenal make two changes to the side that beat Newcastle United in their last game.

Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan come into Unai Emery’s starting XI.

Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi drop to the bench.

Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka are both missing through injury, while Lucas Torreira is still suspended.

Starting XI: Leno, Sokratis, Elneny, Monreal, Mustafi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Lacazette