Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Easter Sunday clash between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Everton team to play Man Utd

Everton make two changes to the side beaten by Fulham last time out.

Former Manchester United players Michael Keane and Morgan Schneiderlin both come into Marco Silva’s starting lineup.

They replace Phil Jagielka and the suspended Andre Gomes.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd team to play Everton

Manchester United make three changes to the side outclassed by Barcelona last Tuesday night.

Into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team come full-back Diogo Dalot, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku.

They replace Ashley Young, Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard.

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Jones, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku