Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Man Utd lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Easter Sunday clash between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park.
Everton team to play Man Utd
🔵 | Team news is in at Goodison Park!
2️⃣ changes.
🔄 @michaelkeane04 returns.
🇫🇷 @SchneiderlinMo4 starts.
COYB! 💪 #EFCMatchday pic.twitter.com/z0cNsDEBfr
— Everton (@Everton) April 21, 2019
Everton make two changes to the side beaten by Fulham last time out.
Former Manchester United players Michael Keane and Morgan Schneiderlin both come into Marco Silva’s starting lineup.
They replace Phil Jagielka and the suspended Andre Gomes.
Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Man Utd team to play Everton
Three changes from Tuesday night – in come…
🇵🇹 @DalotDiogo
🇷🇸 @NemanjaMatic
🇧🇪 @RomeluLukaku9#MUFC #EVEMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2019
Manchester United make three changes to the side outclassed by Barcelona last Tuesday night.
Into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team come full-back Diogo Dalot, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku.
They replace Ashley Young, Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard.
Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Jones, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku