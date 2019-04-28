Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Arsenal

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s Leicester vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Leicester team to play Arsenal

Leicester City make just one change to the side that drew 2-2 with West Ham United last time out.

Hamza Choudhury comes into the team in place of Demarai Gray.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Tielemans, Choudhury, Albrighton, Maddison, Vardy.

Arsenal team to play Leicester

Arsenal welcome back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the midweek defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers after undergoing a sinus operation.

His return is one of three changes made by coach Unai Emery, with Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi also coming into the team.

Mesut Ozil (foot) and Nacho Monreal (calf) are ruled out due to injury, while Laurent Koscielny also drops out.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette.