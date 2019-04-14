Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Chelsea game in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Chelsea

🔴 #LIVCHE TEAM NEWS 🔴 Here’s how we line-up this afternoon. 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2019

Liverpool make two changes to the side that beat Porto in midweek for this afternoon’s game against Chelsea.

Into the starting lineup come Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson.

They replace Dejan Lovren and James Milner.

Starting XI: Alisson, Fabinho, van Dijk, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea team to play Liverpool

Team news is in! 🙌 Here's how the Blues line up for #LIVCHE… pic.twitter.com/xgIeik2WlA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 14, 2019

Chelsea make six changes to the side that beat Slavia Prague on Thursday evening.

Maurizio Sarri brings in David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard.

They replace Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson