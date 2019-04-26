Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Huddersfield lineups – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Liverpool vs Huddersfield game in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Huddersfield

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named in a Liverpool matchday squad for the first time in more than a year since since sustaining a serious knee injury.

The England international is on the bench for the encounter with Huddersfield. He last featured in the Champions League semi-final against Roma one year and two days ago.

Manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Cardiff City last time out.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren and striker Daniel Sturridge come into the starting lineup.

They replace Joel Matip, who drops to the bench, and Roberto Firmino, who is absent from the squad.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Sturridge, Mane

Huddersfield team to play Liverpool

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert makes two changes to the side beaten by Watford for this evening’s trip to Anfield.

Karlan Grant and Jon Gorenc Stankovic come into the team.

They replace Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy. Mooy and goalkeeper Ben Hamer are both missing from the squad due to knocks sustained in training.

Starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Bacuna, Grant, Mbenza, Mounie, Schindler, Stankovic, Durm