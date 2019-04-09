Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Porto lineups – Lovren starts
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Liverpool vs Porto clash in the Champions League.
Liverpool team to play Porto
Dejan Lovren is a surprise starter for Liverpool in this evening’s game against Porto.
Joel Matip had started each of the Reds’ last 13 matches in all competitions since Lovren was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
But manager Jurgen Klopp said he had opted for fresh legs tonight.
James Milner starts at left-back, with Andy Robertson suspended.
In total, there are three changes to the side that beat Southampton last time out. Lovren, Milner and captain Jordan Henderson come into the starting lineup.
They replace Matip, Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Joe Gomez, who has been sidelined since December due to a leg fracture, is among the substitutes.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Firmino, Mané, Salah
Porto team to play Liverpool
Porto are without suspended stalwarts Pepe and Hector Herrera.
Starting XI: Casillas, Maxi, Felipe, Militão, Alex Telles, Corona, Danilo, Óliver, Otávio, Marega e Soares