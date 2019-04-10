Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Barcelona lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash between Manchester United and Barcelona.

Man Utd team to play Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has shaken off his ankle injury and starts for Manchester United against Barcelona this evening.

But Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Alexis Sanchez are all absent from the squad due to injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes just one change to the side beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Rashford comes in to replace Jesse Lingard, who is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Lukaku, Rashford

Barcelona team to play Man Utd 🔵🔴 Barça XI#MUFCBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2019

Barcelona make just one change to the side that beat Atletico Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

Nelson Semedo comes in at right-back in place of Sergi Roberto.

Former United defender Gerard Pique and ex-Liverpool pair Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez both start.

Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic, Coutinho, Messi, Suarez