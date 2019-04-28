Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Man Utd vs Chelsea clash in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

The #MUFC XI who will take on Chelsea… #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2019

Manchester United make five changes to the side beaten by Manchester City in the derby in midweek.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku into his starting lineup.

They replace Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Andreas Pereira, Fred and Jesse Lingard.

Smalling, Fred and Lingard are all missing from the matchday squad entirely, while Darmian and Pereira are on the bench.

Starting XI: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Young, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Lukaku, Mata

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

Here's our 11 to take on Man Utd! 💪#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/l9o7haIqs3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2019

Chelsea make four changes to the side held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley last time out.

Coach Maurizio Sarri brings Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and Willian into his team.

Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who suffered a season-ending ruptured achilles against the Clarets, all drop out.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Higuain