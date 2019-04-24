Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Man City lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Man City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes five changes to the side thrashed by Everton last weekend.

The Norwegian brings Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard into his starting lineup.

They replace Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku.

All of those dropped, with the exception of the injured Jones, are among the substitutes.

Darmian makes his first appearance since the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in December, which proved to be Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge.

Starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Young, Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Fred, Pereira, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford

Man City team to play Man Utd

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Into the starting lineup come captain Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho and David Silva.

They replace John Stones, the injured Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, who scored the winning goal against Spurs.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero