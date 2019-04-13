Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the tea-time kick-off in the Premier League between Manchester United and West Ham United.

Man Utd team to play West Ham

It’s all change for Manchester United at full-back, with right-back Ashley Young and left-back Luke Shaw both suspended.

Diogo Dalot covers for Young, while Marcos Rojo makes just a third Premier League start of the season in place of Shaw.

There are five changes to the side beaten by Barcelona in midweek.

Into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team come Rojo, Phil Jones, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

They replace Shaw, Young, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: De Gea, Jones, Smalling, Dalot, Rojo, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Martial, Lukaku

West Ham team to play Man Utd

Chicha leads the line for us at Old Trafford today ⚒ pic.twitter.com/6DYVWUkopY — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 13, 2019

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini makes three changes to the side beaten by Chelsea for today’s visit to Old Trafford.

Pablo Zabaleta, Arthur Masuaku and Robert Snodgrass come into the starting lineup.

They replace Ryan Fredericks, who drops to the substitutes’ bench, and Aaron Cresswell (knee) and Marko Arnautovic (illness), who are both ruled out of this evening’s game.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuana, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Anderson, Snodgrass, Hernandez