Confirmed Team News: Napoli vs Arsenal lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for the Europa League quarter-final second leg between Napoli and Arsenal
Napoli team to play Arsenal
Napoli make three changes to the side that beat Chievo last weekend.
Goalkeeper Alex Meret, Nikola Maksimovic and Allan come into the team.
They replace on-loan Arsenal keeper David Ospina, Elseid Hysaj and Dries Mertens.
Starting XI: Meret, Maksimovic, Chiricheș, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Callejón, Allan, Zieliński, Fabian, Milik, Insigne
Arsenal team to play Napoli
Arsenal make five changes to the side that beat Watford on Monday night.
Into the starting lineup come Petr Cech, Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette.
They replace Bernd Leno, Shkodran Mustafi, Dino Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.
Starting XI: Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette