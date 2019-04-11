Confirmed Team News: Slavia Prague vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Slavia Prague vs Chelsea clash in the Europa League quarter finals.

Slavia Prague team to play Chelsea

Od 21:00 přivítají sešívaní v rámci čtvrtfinále @EuropaLeague anglickou @ChelseaFC!

Koukněte na základní sestavu, kterou vybral Jindřich Trpišovský

— SK Slavia Praha (@slaviaofficial) April 11, 2019

Former Chelsea winger Miroslav Stoch starts against his former club.

Starting XI: Kolar; Coufal, Deli, Ngadeu, Boril; Traoré, Kral; Sevcik, Masopust, Stoch; Olayinka

Chelsea team to play Slavia Prague

Your Chelsea team to take on Slavia Prague… 💪 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 11, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes seven changes to the side that beat West Ham United for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at Slavia Prague.

Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Olivier Giroud all comes into the team.

They replace David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Willian