Confirmed Team News: Slavia Prague vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Slavia Prague vs Chelsea clash in the Europa League quarter finals.

Slavia Prague team to play Chelsea

Former Chelsea winger Miroslav Stoch starts against his former club.

Starting XI: Kolar; Coufal, Deli, Ngadeu, Boril; Traoré, Kral; Sevcik, Masopust, Stoch; Olayinka

Chelsea team to play Slavia Prague

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes seven changes to the side that beat West Ham United for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at Slavia Prague.

Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Olivier Giroud all comes into the team.

They replace David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Willian