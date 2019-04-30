Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Ajax lineup

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Spurs vs Ajax game in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs team to play Ajax

Fernando Llorente leads the line for Tottenham Hotspur in the absence of the injured Harry Kane (ankle) and suspended Heung-min Son.

Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side that lost to the Hammers last time out.

Right-back Kieran Trippier, centre-back Jan Vertonghen midfielder Victor Wanyama and Llorente come in.

They replace Juan Foyth, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Son.

Former Ajax players Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davison Sanchez and Christian Eriksen all start.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Rose, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Llorente

Ajax team to play Spurs

Ajax’s injury doubt Nicolas Tagliafico has shaken off his problems and starts at left-back.

The Argentine was forced off against Vitesse Arnhem last time out, albeit Ajax had no game last weekend.

The only change to the side that started against Vitesse is David Neres’ inclusion in place of Kasper Dolberg, who drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schöne, De Jong; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Neres; Tadic.