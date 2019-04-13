Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Huddersfield lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the lunchtime kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town.

Spurs team to play Huddersfield

Fernando Llorente leads the line for Tottenham in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Dele Alli also misses out due to his fractured hand.

Mauricio Pochettino makes seven changes to the side that beat Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

Into the starting lineup come Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Victor Wanyama, Lucas Moura and Llorente.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Heung-min Son, Alli and Kane.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Foyth, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Llorente

Huddersfield team to play Spurs

Huddersfield make three changes for today’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Juninho Bacuna, Elias Kachunga and Florent Hadergjonaj all come into Jan Siewert’s starting XI.

Tommy Smith, Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard drop out of the team beaten by Leicester City last time out.

Isaac Mbenza is ruled out through illness, while Adama Diakhaby is not yet fit enough to feature after his hamstring injury.

Starting XI: Hamer, Hadergjonaj, Kongolo, Schindler, Durm, Bacuna, Stankovic, Hogg, Lowe, Grant, Kachunga