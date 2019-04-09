Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Man City lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City clash in the Champions League.

Spurs team to play Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes one change to the side that beat Crystal Palace in the first game at the club’s new stadium.

Midfielder Harry Winks has recovered from his hip injury and starts in place of Ben Davies.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Man City team to play Spurs

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has shaken off the injury that forced him to miss the FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion and starts this evening.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that started against the Seagulls at Wembley.

Into the starting lineup come fit-again Fabian Delph, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

They replace Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Right-back Kyle Walker starts despite limping off with a hamstring injury during the Brighton game.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero