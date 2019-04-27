Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the lunchtime kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek for today’s early game against West Ham.

Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies come into the starting lineup.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama and Fernando Llorente.

Pochettino opts for a strong team despite the Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax looming, with most of Tuesday night’s probable starters featuring today.

Starting XI: Lloris, Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Rose, Alli, Eriksen, Lucas, Son

West Ham team to play Spurs

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/SpDrpYFSzD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 27, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini makes two changes to the side that drew with Leicester City last time out.

Ryan Fredericks and Issa Diop come into the team.

Pablo Zabaleta and Angelo Ogbonna drop out.

Starting XI: Fabianksi, Fredericks, Masuaku, Diop, Balbuena, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Snodgrass, Anderson, Arnautovic