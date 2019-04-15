Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Watford vs Arsenal clash in the Premier League.

Watford team to play Arsenal

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 4⃣ changes from our last line-up. ➡ Foster, Kabasele, Janmaat, Masina

⬅ Gomes, Mariappa, Holebas, Pereyra#WATARS pic.twitter.com/d6QhEceUsA — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 15, 2019

Watford make four changes to the side that came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup semi-final.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Daryl Janmaat and Adam Masina come into the starting lineup.

They replace Heurelho Gomes, Adrian Mariappa, Jose Holebas and Roberto Pereyra.

Starting XI: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia, Capoue, Doucoure, Masina, Hughes, Deeney, Gray

Arsenal team to play Watford

Greek youngster Dinos Mavropanos starts in central defence for Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is making just his second appearance of the season, partnering Laurent Koscielny at the heart of Unai Emery’s defence.

Emery makes six changes to the side that beat Napoli last time out – no doubt with one eye on the return leg in just a few days’ time.

In come Bernd Leno, Mavropanos, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and Henrik Mkhitaryan.

They replace Petr Cech, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Özil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Lucas Torreira starts after serving his three-match ban following his red card in the north London derby.

Starting XI: Leno, Koscielny, Mavropanos, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang