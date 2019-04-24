Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Wolves vs Arsenal game in the Premier League.

Wolves team to play Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers make one change to the side held to a goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker comes into Nuno Espirito Santo’s starting lineup in place of youngster Morgan Gibbs-White.

Starting XI: Rui Patrício, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Jonny, Jiménez, Diogo Jota

Arsenal team to play Wolves

#WOLARS TEAM NEWS ✅ 🔘 Seven changes to our XI

🔘 Sokratis back from suspension

🔘 Xhaka, Torreira start in midfield — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 24, 2019

Arsenal make seven changes to the side defeated at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Only Bernd Leno, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette keep their places.

In come Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lucas Torreira.

They replace Carl Jenkinson, Shkodran Mustafi, Dinos Mavropanos, Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny, Sead Kolasinac and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is missing from the squad after a sinus operation.

Starting XI: Leno, Koscielny, Monreal, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Özil, Lacazette