Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Wolves vs Manchester United game at Molineux.

Wolves team to play Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers makes four changes to the side that lost at Burnley on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo brings Matt Doherty, Ruben Vinagre, Raul Jimenez and Ryan Bennett to his starting lineup. Bennett is back from his suspension.

They replace Adama Traore, Jonny Otto, Romain Saiss and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Starting XI: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Jimenez, Jota

Man Utd team to play Wolves

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes six changes to the side that beat Watford last weekend in his first game since taking permanent charge of the club

Into the starting lineup come Victor Lindelof, Fred, Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

They replace Phil Jones, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian remain sidelined.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Dalot, Lingard, Pogba, Lukaku