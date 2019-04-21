David De Gea reacts to Man Utd’s defeat at Everton

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has taken to social media to give his thoughts on today’s thrashing at the hands of Everton.

De Gea skippered the side as they slipped to a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park. Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott all put the ball past the Spain international.

The captain for the day opted to front up on his Twitter account in the wake of a disappointing display.

He wrote: “Difficult to put what I am feeling today into words.

“As captain I want to say that the performance of the team today, on top of the result, was not up to the standard expected when you pull on this shirt.

“We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club.

“Thank you for your unconditional support.”

