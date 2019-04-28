GIF: Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent-off at Leicester

Arsenal are down to 10 men in their Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent-off for two bookable offences in the first-half.

You can see the moment Maitland-Niles got his marching orders in the gif below.

The youngster seems to be arguing, with some justification, that it was a soft and unnecessary first yellow card given by referee Michael Oliver that had resulted in his early departure from the pitch.