GIF: Paul Pogba celebrates his second goal vs West Ham

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the match-winner in yesterday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Both of the France international’s goals against the Hammers came from the penalty spot.

Pogba opened the scoring with a 19th-minute spot-kick, then added his and United’s second in the 80th minute.

You can see him celebrating converting his second penalty, which proved to be the winning goal, in the gif below. Pogba looks a bit like a lackadaisical Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrates the goal.